Tesco Free From 4 Brioche Burger Buns

£2.50

£0.62/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One brioche bun
Energy
676kJ
161kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.57g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 926kJ / 221kcal

4 Gluten free and milk free butter flavour brioche style buns, made with pasteurised egg.
We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food So you can be sure you'll find something for every occasion. The perfect accompaniment for a beef or veggie burger

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Egg White, Psyllium Husk Powder, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Humectant (Glycerol), Lentil Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

4 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

