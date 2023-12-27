Veetee Super 6 Golden Vegetable Rice Medley 250G

Super 6 Golden Veg Rice Medley with Carrot, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Onion, Sweetcorn and Peas.

Super 6 - the math doesn't lie - six truly is a perfect number! We've packed 6 whole vegetables into our golden veg medley for extra flavour and crunch. Carrot, broccoli, red pepper, sweetcorn, onion and peas - because we believe you should never put a limit on the good stuff.

Our new Veetee Specials really are just that...with an extra fluffy forkful of Special on top! An extraordinary range of Steam Filtered™ flavours, delivering a sensational twist on some of the nations favourite microwave rice recipes.

Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!

Steam filtered 2 minutes microwave or stir fry

Pack size: 250G

Number of uses

Serving per pack: 2, Serving size: 125g

Net Contents

250g ℮