Veetee Super 6 Golden Vegetable Rice Medley 250G

£1.40

£5.60/kg

Super 6 Golden Veg Rice Medley with Carrot, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Onion, Sweetcorn and Peas.
Super 6 - the math doesn't lie - six truly is a perfect number!We've packed 6 whole vegetables into our golden veg medley for extra flavour and crunch.Carrot, broccoli, red pepper, sweetcorn, onion and peas - because we believe you should never put a limit on the good stuff.
Our new Veetee Specials really are just that...with an extra fluffy forkful of Special on top!An extraordinary range of Steam Filtered™ flavours, delivering a sensational twist on some of the nations favourite microwave rice recipes.
Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!
Steam filtered2 minutes microwave or stir fry
Pack size: 250G

Number of uses

Serving per pack: 2, Serving size: 125g

Net Contents

250g ℮

