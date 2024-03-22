We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake 650ml

Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake 650ml

78% Caramelised Biscuit Dairy Ice Cream with 11% Caramelised Biscuit Spread, 10% Chocolate Flavoured Layers and 1% Caramelised Biscuit Crumble.If you would like more information about this or other Lotus products visit www.lotusbakeries.com
Here's the Scoop!A masterpiece of velvety dairy ice cream paired with crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuits and the original caramelised biscuit spread.
With Fresh Dairy Cream
Pack size: 650ML

Ingredients

Rehydrated Skimmed Milk, Cream 20%, Original Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm*), Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono - and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya)), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid), *Palm Oil from sustainable and certified plantations

Allergy Information

May contain traces of: Nuts.

Number of uses

650ml (358g) contains ± 6.5 portions

Net Contents

650ml

