Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake 650ml

78% Caramelised Biscuit Dairy Ice Cream with 11% Caramelised Biscuit Spread, 10% Chocolate Flavoured Layers and 1% Caramelised Biscuit Crumble. If you would like more information about this or other Lotus products visit www.lotusbakeries.com

Here's the Scoop! A masterpiece of velvety dairy ice cream paired with crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuits and the original caramelised biscuit spread.

UNIQUE TASTE & CRUNCHINESS - of the iconic Biscoff biscuits. Fresh dairy cream with Belgian chocolate. Available in two flavours: milk chocolate and white chocolate. Just pick your favourite one! REAL BELGIAN CHOCOLATE - Our sticks are made from fresh dairy cream, covered in a layer of Biscoff spread and Belgian chocolate. On top we drizzle small crumbs of Biscoff biscuits in our layer of chocolate. We only use non-GMO ingredients. A COMBINATION THAT WON'T LEAVE YOU COLD - A masterpiece of Biscoff dairy ice cream with crunchy Biscoff biscuits pieces, dipped in Biscoff spread and enrobed with Belgian white chocolate with Biscoff biscuits pieces. A triple delight! DELIGHT IN EVERY BITE! - to enjoy with friends and family. Enjoy our Biscoff ice cream stick on a hot summer day, as a afternoon treat, or as a surprising dessert. Alone or together with friends and family.

With Fresh Dairy Cream

Pack size: 650ML

Ingredients

Rehydrated Skimmed Milk, Cream 20%, Original Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm*), Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono - and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya)), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid), *Palm Oil from sustainable and certified plantations

Allergy Information

May contain traces of: Nuts.

Number of uses

650ml (358g) contains ± 6.5 portions

Net Contents

650ml