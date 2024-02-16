We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Birds Eye 4 Beef Quarter Pounders with Plant Protein and Onion 454g

Birds Eye 4 Beef Quarter Pounders with Plant Protein and Onion 454g

1(6)
Write a review

£4.00

£8.81/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per quarter pounder grilled provides:
Energy
1091kJ
262kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
19g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.88g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Beef Quarter Pounders with Rehydrated Plant Protein, Diced Onion and Seasoning.Nation's favourite* frozen quarter pounder.*Nielsen data. Values sales. 52w/e 28th January 2023For a Sustainable TomorrowMaking a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every dayBIRDSEYE.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH
Birds Eye Quarter Pounder Beef Burger with Plant Protein is made with prime beef AND pea protein. Yes, you heard that right!Iron-rich, juicy beef combines with plant protein. Burgers on the brain? Feed your craving with these! Filled with diced onion and seasonings, our beef and pea protein patties are a sure-fire win.Discover a high protein, quarter pounder burger the whole family can sink their teeth into! Simply grill for 15-20 minutes and et voilà! Dinner is served.
At Birds Eye, we have carefully sourced high quality cuts of beef from a select group of trusted British and Irish farms to confidently bring nothing but the best burgers to your dinner time. Our quarter pounders are the perfect way to satisfy those with bigger appetites and tantalise even the most selective taste buds.Passion, care and attention has gone into our recipe, resulting in the delicious flavour on your plate made from prime beef, plant protein, freshly chopped onion and a subtle blend of spices. We can proudly say that we are a cut above the rest.
'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
Made with 100% British & Irish BeefSame Great TasteGreat Tasting Mealtimes
Pack size: 454G

Ingredients

Beef (55%), Rehydrated Pea Protein (18%), Onion (14%), Beef Fat, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour, Natural Rosemary Flavouring, Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

454g ℮

View all Burgers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here