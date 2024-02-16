Birds Eye 4 Beef Quarter Pounders with Plant Protein and Onion 454g

Beef Quarter Pounders with Rehydrated Plant Protein, Diced Onion and Seasoning. Nation's favourite* frozen quarter pounder. *Nielsen data. Values sales. 52w/e 28th January 2023 For a Sustainable Tomorrow Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day BIRDSEYE.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH

Birds Eye Quarter Pounder Beef Burger with Plant Protein is made with prime beef AND pea protein. Yes, you heard that right! Iron-rich, juicy beef combines with plant protein. Burgers on the brain? Feed your craving with these! Filled with diced onion and seasonings, our beef and pea protein patties are a sure-fire win. Discover a high protein, quarter pounder burger the whole family can sink their teeth into! Simply grill for 15-20 minutes and et voilà! Dinner is served.

At Birds Eye, we have carefully sourced high quality cuts of beef from a select group of trusted British and Irish farms to confidently bring nothing but the best burgers to your dinner time. Our quarter pounders are the perfect way to satisfy those with bigger appetites and tantalise even the most selective taste buds. Passion, care and attention has gone into our recipe, resulting in the delicious flavour on your plate made from prime beef, plant protein, freshly chopped onion and a subtle blend of spices. We can proudly say that we are a cut above the rest.

Made with 100% British & Irish Beef Same Great Taste Great Tasting Mealtimes

Pack size: 454G

Ingredients

Beef (55%), Rehydrated Pea Protein (18%), Onion (14%), Beef Fat, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour, Natural Rosemary Flavouring, Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

454g ℮