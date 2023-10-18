Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Vanilla & Oud Liquid Detergent 24w 648ml

Surf Winter Indulgence Vani & Oud Dtrg 648ml

Treat your clothes to Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent, with the decadent aromas of vanilla and oud enhanced by natural essential oils. This concentrated laundry detergent is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf is the UK’s No. 1 fragrance detergent brand* and brings you the joy of fragrance long after you’ve washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you’ll love. Our laundry washing liquid bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable**. To use this washing detergent effectively, pour into the dosing ball and then place in the drum of your washing machine. Then add your laundry and start the wash. For best results, use 27 ml for standard loads (4–5 kg) and soft/medium water. Use 40 ml for larger or dirtier loads and hard water. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Do not wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Do not use on silk and wool. When handwashing, dilute 17 ml of detergent in 5 L water. For heavy soiling, wash on a high temperature. When washing at low temperatures, use a non-delicate cycle for best results. *Nielsen, 52 w/e 01/01/2023 **Recycled plastic bottle excluding cap and sleeve & recyclable excluding sleeve

Pack size: 648ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 5-15% Anionic surfactants, <5% Nonionic surfactants, Perfume, Soap, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

648 ℮