We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Vanilla & Oud Liquid Detergent 24w 648ml
image 1 of Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Vanilla & Oud Liquid Detergent 24w 648mlimage 2 of Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Vanilla & Oud Liquid Detergent 24w 648mlimage 3 of Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Vanilla & Oud Liquid Detergent 24w 648mlimage 4 of Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Vanilla & Oud Liquid Detergent 24w 648mlimage 5 of Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Vanilla & Oud Liquid Detergent 24w 648ml

Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Vanilla & Oud Liquid Detergent 24w 648ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.30

£5.09/litre

Surf Winter Indulgence Vani & Oud Dtrg 648ml
Treat your clothes to Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent, with the decadent aromas of vanilla and oud enhanced by natural essential oils. This concentrated laundry detergent is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf is the UK’s No. 1 fragrance detergent brand* and brings you the joy of fragrance long after you’ve washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you’ll love. Our laundry washing liquid bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable**. To use this washing detergent effectively, pour into the dosing ball and then place in the drum of your washing machine. Then add your laundry and start the wash. For best results, use 27 ml for standard loads (4–5 kg) and soft/medium water. Use 40 ml for larger or dirtier loads and hard water. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Do not wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Do not use on silk and wool. When handwashing, dilute 17 ml of detergent in 5 L water. For heavy soiling, wash on a high temperature. When washing at low temperatures, use a non-delicate cycle for best results. *Nielsen, 52 w/e 01/01/2023 **Recycled plastic bottle excluding cap and sleeve & recyclable excluding sleeve
Surf Limited Edition Winter Indulgence Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent delivers burst after burst of uplifting, long-lasting fragranceSurf is the UK's no.1 fragrance detergent brand*Our Winter Indulgence laundry detergent pairs well with Comfort Winter Indulgence Fabric Conditioner to give your clothes long-lasting freshness and fragrance + softnessThis washing detergent features a decadent vanilla and oud scent blended with natural essential oilsThis concentrated laundry liquid is suitable for washing both colours and whitesThe bottle for this laundry washing liquid is made of 100% recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable**
Pack size: 648ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 5-15% Anionic surfactants, <5% Nonionic surfactants, Perfume, Soap, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

648 ℮

View all Fabric Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here