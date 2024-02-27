We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese 400g

The Gym Kitchen Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese 400g

£2.50

£0.01/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per (oven cooked) pack
Energy
1730kJ
411kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
11.2g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

low

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.6g

low

15%of the reference intake
Salt
1.36g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven cooked) Per pack

Macaroni pasta with marinated pulled pork in barbecue and cheese sauce, topped with mixed cheeseWhat are Macros?Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
High in protein 26g protein*49g carbs* per pack11g fat**Per meal
Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy.
Food to Fuel411 Kcal Per Pack1 of Your 5 a DayCook Straight from FrozenMacro Counted
Pack size: 400KG
High in protein

Ingredients

Cheese Sauce [Water, Butternut Squash, Skimmed Milk Powder Blend (Whey Powder (Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Casein (Milk)), Semi Skimmed Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Cheese Stock (Water, Flavouring, Cheese Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Mustard Powder], Barbecue Sauce [Water, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Onion, Sweetcorn, Tomato Puree, Vinegar Blend (Spirit Vinegar, Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar, Water), Crushed Tomatoes, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Honey, Apple, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Smoked Paprika, Soy Sauce (Water, Sugar, Soya Beans, Salt, Wheat), Salt, Cumin Seed, Smoked Water], Cooked Macaroni Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Cooked Marinated Pulled Pork (12%) [Pork, Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Smoke Flavouring), Sugar, Smoked Paprika], Sugar, Brown Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Cheese Mix [Reduced Fat Cheese (Milk), Red Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)]

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮

