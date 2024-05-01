We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fully Loaded Caramel Ice Cream Tub 480ml

Tesco Fully Loaded Caramel Ice Cream Tub 480ml

£2.75

£0.57/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One scoop
Energy
599kJ
142kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.1g

high

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 820kJ / 195kcal

Caramel flavour ice cream with salted caramel sauce and chocolate flavoured caramel filled cups.
Caramel Ice CreamFully Loaded Caramel flavour ice cream with salted caramel ripple
Pack size: 480ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Salted Caramel Sauce (13%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Fructose, Sea Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Flavouring], Sugar, Chocolate Flavoured Caramel Cups (8%) [Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Milk Fat, Flavouring, Salt], Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Water, Palm Fat, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

480ml e

