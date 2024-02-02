We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Maltesers Assorted Truffles White, Dark and Milk Chocolate Luxury Egg 286G

Maltesers Assorted Truffles White, Dark and Milk Chocolate Luxury Egg 286G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£3.50/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Hollow milk chocolate egg. Maltesers® Assorted Truffles. Maltesers® Truffles: Milk chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%). Maltesers® White Truffles: White chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%). Maltesers® Dark Truffles: Dark chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
A milk chocolate hollow egg with yummy Milk, White & Dark Maltesers® Truffles... fancy that!Chocolate shaped hollow egg contains 4 Maltesers® Truffles, 4 Maltesers® White Truffles and 4 Maltesers® Dark Truffles.
Hollow milk chocolate eggPortions per pack: 7, Portion size: 25gMaltesers® Assorted TrufflesPortions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g (2 truffles)
Milk, White & Dark Truffles with a milk chocolate hollow eggEven better with their wrappers offFirst a little rustle... then it's all about the truffle!Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 286G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, HazelnutsContains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

286g ℮

Milk, White & Dark Truffles with a milk chocolate hollow eggEven better with their wrappers offFirst a little rustle... then it's all about the truffle!Suitable for vegetarians
Chocolate shaped hollow egg4 Maltesers® Truffles4 Maltesers® White Truffles4 Maltesers® Dark Truffles

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Vanilla Flavour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Maltesers® Truffles: Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Maltesers® White Truffles: White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Maltesers® Dark Truffles: Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Solids 65% minimum in Dark Chocolate

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, HazelnutsContains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g / (%*)
Energy 2336kJ421kJ (6%)
-560kcal 101kcal (6%)
Fat 35g6.3g (10%)
of which saturates 20g3.6g (21%)
Carbohydrate 50g9.1g (4%)
of which sugars 45g8.0g (10%)
Protein 7.0g1.3g (3%)
Salt 0.31g0.06g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) --
Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g (2 truffles)--

View all New & Exclusive

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here