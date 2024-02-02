Maltesers Assorted Truffles White, Dark and Milk Chocolate Luxury Egg 286G

Hollow milk chocolate egg. Maltesers® Assorted Truffles. Maltesers® Truffles: Milk chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%). Maltesers® White Truffles: White chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%). Maltesers® Dark Truffles: Dark chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).

A milk chocolate hollow egg with yummy Milk, White & Dark Maltesers® Truffles... fancy that! Chocolate shaped hollow egg contains 4 Maltesers® Truffles, 4 Maltesers® White Truffles and 4 Maltesers® Dark Truffles.

Hollow milk chocolate egg Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 25g Maltesers® Assorted Truffles Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g (2 truffles)

Milk, White & Dark Truffles with a milk chocolate hollow egg Even better with their wrappers off First a little rustle... then it's all about the truffle! Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 286G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

286g ℮