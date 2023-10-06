We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Grenade White Oreo Protein Bar 60G

Grenade White Oreo Protein Bar 60G

£2.70

£4.50/100g

Cocoa Flavoured Protein Bar with Biscuit Pieces (4.5%) and Sweeteners, in White Chocolate with Sweetener (21%).InformedWe test, you trustSport banned substance tested every batch
More than 20g Protein Per BarLess than 2g SugarMade with Real Oreo PiecesHigh ProteinLow Sugar
Pack size: 60G
High ProteinLow Sugar

Ingredients

Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), Sweeteners: Maltitol, Sucralose, Bovine Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant: Glycerol, Water, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Sea Salt, Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide, Flavourings

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

14 Years

