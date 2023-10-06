We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Schwartz Nadiya Punchy Chicken & Rice One Pan 25g
image 1 of Schwartz Nadiya Punchy Chicken & Rice One Pan 25gimage 2 of Schwartz Nadiya Punchy Chicken & Rice One Pan 25gimage 3 of Schwartz Nadiya Punchy Chicken & Rice One Pan 25gimage 4 of Schwartz Nadiya Punchy Chicken & Rice One Pan 25g

Schwartz Nadiya Punchy Chicken & Rice One Pan 25g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.20

£4.80/100g

Vegetarian

A Delicious Seasoning with Smoked Paprika, Garlic and Caraway Seed to Make a Chicken and Rice One Pan, Full of Punchy Flavour.
"Schwartz & I have worked together to bring you the best flavours to take you on a taste adventure. It's like a little bit of my magic in your kitchen." Nadiya™
© Nadiya Hussain 2023
Ready in 30 minsChilli rating - mild - 1Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 25G

Ingredients

Spices (Smoked Paprika (20%), Dried Garlic (15%), Dried Onion, Paprika, Chilli Pepper, Caraway Seed (2%), Cayenne Pepper, Cumin), Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Herbs (Coriander Leaves, Oregano), Natural Lime Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

25g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:ChickenOnionPepperSweetcornChopped tomatoesRiceRecipe Ingredients:450g skinless chicken breasts1 onion, diced1 tbsp oil1 pepper, chopped75g frozen sweetcorn325g long grain rice400g tin chopped tomatoes600ml waterInstructions:1. Start by frying the chicken and onion in the oil, for about 10 minutes, until golden brown.2. Then stir in the pepper, sweetcorn, rice and seasoning and cook for about a minute, making sure you coat the rice in all the lovely flavours of the seasoning.3. Tip the tomatoes and water into the pan and bring to the boil, giving it a quick stir. Pop on a lid and reduce the heat to a simmer, allowing the rice to absorb all the water, this should take about 15 mins.Nadiya Loves toGarnish with lime wedges and spring onions. Try this recipe with cooked king prawns.

View all Packet Sauces, Mixes & Cook in a Bag

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here