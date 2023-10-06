Bio&Me Gluten Free Porridge Spiced Apple 58g

For best before, see base of pot.

Produced in a facility that also handles Peanuts, Soya and other Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

I created the recipe for this prebiotic porridge with 13 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you (and your biome) nourish and flourish. Enjoy!

The Gut Health Doctor I created the recipe for this prebiotic porridge with 13 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you (and your biome) nourish and flourish. Enjoy! Dr. M. Rossi

* This porridge contains 2g of your 12g per day of chicory inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency. Essentially, it helps you poop more regularly.

Good for your gut* * This porridge contains 2g of your 12g per day of chicory inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency. Essentially, it helps you poop more regularly. 13 Plant-Based Foods + Prebiotics Apple & cinnamon & almonds & buckwheat & carrot & chia seeds & chicory root & coconut & dates & gluten free wholegrain oats & linseeds & quinoa & sunflower seeds

