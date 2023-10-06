We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bio&Me Gluten Free Porridge Spiced Apple 58g

Bio&Me Gluten Free Porridge Spiced Apple 58g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Apple & Cinnamon Prebiotic Porridge
Good for your gut** This porridge contains 2g of your 12g per day of chicory inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency. Essentially, it helps you poop more regularly.13 Plant-Based Foods + PrebioticsApple & cinnamon & almonds & buckwheat & carrot & chia seeds & chicory root & coconut & dates & gluten free wholegrain oats & linseeds & quinoa & sunflower seeds
The Gut Health DoctorI created the recipe for this prebiotic porridge with 13 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you (and your biome) nourish and flourish. Enjoy!Dr. M. Rossi
Prebiotic100% Plant-BasedNo Added SugarGluten FreeGreat for vegetarians & vegans
Pack size: 58G
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (37%), Coconut Milk Powder, Dates, Seeds (Sunflower, Chia (Salvia Hispanica), Brown Linseed), Ground Almonds, Apple (5%), Chicory Root Fibre, Dried Carrot, Quinoa Flakes, Buckwheat Flakes, Cinnamon (1%)

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that also handles Peanuts, Soya and other Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

58g ℮

