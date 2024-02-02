We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Galaxy Milk Chocolate Caramel Giant Easter Egg 515g

£12.00

£2.33/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg with caramel pieces (7.0%). Galaxy® Caramel Chocolate bar - Milk chocolate with a soft caramel filling (30%).We source Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa under the mass balance method. Find out more at ra.org/mb
Milk chocolate egg with crunchy caramel pieces and single large Galaxy® Caramel Chocolate BarChocolate shaped hollow egg with crunchy caramel pieces (7.0%) contains single large Galaxy® Caramel Chocolate bar.
Hollow EggPortions per pack: 15, Portion size: 25.3 gGalaxy® Caramel Chocolate BarPortions per pack: ~5, Portion size: 25.3 gRainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 515G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, WheatContains: Milk, Soya

Net Contents

515g ℮

Hollow EggGalaxy® Caramel Chocolate Bar 135 g ℮

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (Milk), Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

Storage

For best before date see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 25.3 g / (%*)
Energy 2211 kJ553 kJ (7%)
-529 kcal132 kcal (7%)
Fat 29 g7.3 g (10%)
of which saturates 18 g4.5 g (23%)
Carbohydrate 59 g15 g (6%)
of which sugars 58 g15 g (16%)
Protein 6.8 g1.7 g (3%)
Salt 0.3 g0.08 g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) --
Portions per pack: 15, Portion size: 25.3 g--

