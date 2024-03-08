We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Franco Manca Middle Eastern Inspired Lamb with Feta & Red Onion pizza 450g

Franco Manca Middle Eastern Inspired Lamb with Feta & Red Onion pizza 450g

3(1)
£5.75

£1.28/100g

Wood-Fired Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spiced Lamb, Feta Cheese and Red Onions.
Our signature sourdough base is topped with a rich tomato sauce, aromatic Middle Eastern inspired lamb, red onions, feta and creamy mozzarellaOur signature sourdough base- Made in Italy- Slow-proved- Stonebaked in a traditional wood-burning oven- Hand-stretchedPizza sauce: Produced in the heart of Italy's northern Food Valley following a traditional recipe, our rich pizza sauce is made with 100% Italian tomatoes lightly seasoned with basil.
About UsOur founder Giuseppe mascoli opened the first Franco manca pizzeria in London's Brixton market in 2008.Giuseppe's neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas topped with carefully sourced ingredients from small-scale suppliers. Quickly saw queues forming around the market.We've grown a lot since then, but what's never changed is our commitment to quality, authenticity and simplicity.We've applied that exact philosophy to our chef's specials cook-at-home selection which has been created for you, by our executive chef, Alfonso.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Franco Manca™ is a registered trademark.
Middle eastern inspired lamb with feta & red onionFrom our chef's specials selectionHand-stretched, wood-fired sourdough baseA blend of aromatic spices with vibrant flavours
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Mozzarella (Milk) (13%), Tomato, Water, Tomato Sauce (Tomatoes, Salt, Basil, Spice), Spiced Lamb Mince (7%) (Lamb, Salt, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Chilli Powder, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Coriander Leaf, Mint, Allspice, Cayenne Pepper), Feta Cheese (Sheeps Milk, Goats Milk) (4%), Red Onion (3%), Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Potato, Salt, Yeast, Dry Wheat Sourdough, Sugar, Oregano

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

450g ℮

