The Gym Kitchen Meat Feast Pasta 400g

Penne pasta with chicken breast in spiced tomato sauce with minced beef, pepperoni, red and green peppers, topped with grated cheese What are Macros? Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: Carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

High in protein, 32g protein* 51g carbs* per pack 11g fat* *Per meal

Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy.

Food to Fuel 445 Kcal Per Pack 2 of Your 5 a Day Cook Straight from Frozen Macro Counted

Pack size: 400G

High in protein

Ingredients

Meat Sauce [Tomatoes, Water, Minced Beef (6.5%), Onion, Sliced Pepperoni (3.5%) (Beef, Pork, Beef Fat, Spice Blend (Spices, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Aniseed Extract, Garlic Extract), Salt, Colour (Beetroot Red), Dextrose, Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beef Casing), Carrot, Celery, Red Peppers, Garlic, Tomato Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Beef Stock (Beef Stock (Water, Beef Fat, Beef Extract), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Cornflour, Flavouring, Black Pepper), Basil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Smoked Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Oregano, Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Wheat Gluten], Cooked Penne Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Vegetable Mix [Red Peppers, Green Peppers], Cooked Chicken (10%) (Chicken, Cornstarch), Reduced Fat Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮