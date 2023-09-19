Plenish Organic Gluten Free Oat Barista 1L

Organic Oat Drink, UHT.

Foamable, gluten-free oat drink made with only organic, 100% naturally sourced ingredients. There’s everything to love about our delicious barista oat m*lk. It’s been perfectly crafted for coffee with a silky micro-foam, it’s low in fat and made with only organic, gluten-free British oats. We take only the best organic oats, blend them with water, a touch of coconut cream and a pinch of sea salt to make our delicious m*lk. Plus, we never add oils, additives or anything artificial. (Because that’s not love).

Less is moreish At Plenish, we love good ingredients, plain and simple - and we make sure nothing gets in the way of their natural goodness. So, while most barista drinks have oil added to help them froth, we've gone all out to find a better way. This creamy, frothable drink is smooth by nature, and nothing else. So you can sip your foamy lattes, free of oil and full of flavour. Because less truly is moreish.

Certified carbon negative FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org Tetra pak® chooses FSC® EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU/non-EU Agriculture Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good

Organic Oat Barista M*lk Free From Added Oils and Additives Barista Quality Coffee at Home 100% Plant-Based Dairy & Lactose Free Low in Fat British Gluten-Free Oats Only 4 ingredients 100% Naturally Sourced Ingredients Certified Organic by the Soil Association Chilled From the Fridge

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water, Gluten Free Oats 11%*, Coconut Cream*, Salt, *Organic

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage