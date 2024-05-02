Tesco Finest 4 Pork and Teriyaki style Rolls 188g

Seasoned pork mixed with onion, garlic, red chilli, honey and ginger, wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.

Summer Edition British pork with aromatic spice seasoning, garlic and honey wrapped in all butter puff pastry.

Pack size: 188G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (35%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Teriyaki Style Sauce (4.5%) [Water, Sugar, Cane Molasses, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Salt, Mushroom Extract Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Purée, Flavouring], Onion, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spring Onion, Maltodextrin, Garlic Purée, Dried Potato, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Red Chilli, Honey, Ginger, Salt, Onion Powder, Mushroom Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Parsley, Cinnamon, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chilli, Star Anise, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Clove.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

188g e