TESCO 20 MINI BBQ PORK ROLLS 220g

TESCO 20 MINI BBQ PORK ROLLS 220g

£2.20

£1.00/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One sausage roll
Energy
144kJ
34kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1306kJ / 312kcal

Barbeque seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry topped with paprika and poppy seeds.
Seasoned BBQ flavour pork filling wrapped in a flaky puff pastry.
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Palm Oil, Whole Milk, Barbeque Sauce [Tomato Paste, Fructose, Black Treacle, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Salt, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Malic Acid), Salt, Sugar, Cornflour], Onion, Demerara Sugar, Tomato Paste, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Poppy Seeds, Paprika, Wheat Protein, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract, Pork Extract, Barley Malt Extract, Smoked Water, Brown Sugar, Ground Bay Leaf, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

220g e

