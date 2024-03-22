We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Chocolate Carrot Patch Cake

Tesco Chocolate Carrot Patch Cake

No ratings yet
Write a review

£12.00

£12.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 28/03/2024
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/12 of a cake
Energy
1348kJ
322kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
15.8g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
28.9g

high

32%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1872kJ / 447kcal

Chocolate sponge cake filled and covered with chocolate flavoured frosting, decorated with dark and milk chocolate decorations and finished with edible carrot decorations.
Chocolate sponge cake, filled and coated in chocolate flavoured frosting Hand decorated

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Water, Milk Chocolate Dots (3%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate Dots (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins), Thickener (Maize Starch), Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Preparation and Usage


Remove outer packaging and plastic collar. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts. 

View all Easter Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here