Roku Sakura Bloom Gin 700ml

The Roku Sakura Blossom Edition captures the pinnacle of springtime in Japan. Taking inspiration from one of the most celebrated Japanese festivals and one of Roku’s key ingredients, the Sakura Flower (or cherry blossom), the Roku Sakura Bloom Edition celebrates the annual Hanami “flower viewing” festivals in Japan, capturing the freshness and brightness of springtime. The gin offers a soft and elegant, sweet floral taste, layered with hints of saltiness from the blossom leaves. Intertwined with the complexity and harmonious blend of six unique Japanese botanicals, the gin’s sweetness is enhanced, resulting in a delicately complex Roku Gin in full bloom. Try our signature serve Roku Sakura Bloom Gin & Tonic: 50ml Roku Sakura Bloom Edition 150ml Tonic Water Garnish with Pink Grapefruit Slice Build in a highball glass over ice Pack size: 700ML

