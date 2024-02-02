We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Roku Sakura Bloom Gin 700ml

£31.00

£31.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Roku Sakura Bloom Gin 700ml
The Roku Sakura Blossom Edition captures the pinnacle of springtime in Japan.Taking inspiration from one of the most celebrated Japanese festivals and one of Roku’s key ingredients, the Sakura Flower (or cherry blossom), the Roku Sakura Bloom Edition celebrates the annual Hanami “flower viewing” festivals in Japan, capturing the freshness and brightness of springtime. The gin offers a soft and elegant, sweet floral taste, layered with hints of saltiness from the blossom leaves. Intertwined with the complexity and harmonious blend of six unique Japanese botanicals, the gin’s sweetness is enhanced, resulting in a delicately complex Roku Gin in full bloom.Try our signature serve Roku Sakura Bloom Gin & Tonic:50ml Roku Sakura Bloom Edition150ml Tonic WaterGarnish with Pink Grapefruit SliceBuild in a highball glass over icePack size: 700ML
Pack size: 700ML

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Produce of

Product of Japan

Lower age limit

18 Years

