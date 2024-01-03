Thatchers Apple & Blackcurrant Cider 4 x 440ml

Apple & Blackcurrant Cider with Natural Flavouring

At Thatchers we're proud to craft great tasting ciders and our family has been doing so for over 100 years. Thatchers apple & blackcurrant is a rich, refreshingly fruity cider, created with the sweetest dessert apples, a fresh berry aroma and bold blackcurrant flavour.

Our family doesn't just care about cider. We care about tomorrow.

PEFC - PEFC/15-32-0019, PEFC Certified, This carton is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.co.uk

Family Cider Makers Rich & Fruity Made with Blackcurrant Gluten-free Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 1760ML

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites for freshness.

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Lower age limit

18 Years