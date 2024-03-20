Ocean Spray No Added Sugar Pink Cranberry Juice Drink 1 Litre

Cranberry & Grape Juice Drink with Sweetener Pink with a purpose For every carton sold we will donate 5p to Pink ribbon** foundation **Within the limit of 300,000 cartons. We Are Committed to the Health of People & The Planet Ocean Spray is a cooperative jointly owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers, many of whom have farmed the same cranberry bog for generations. United by passion & purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry and use only the very best berries in our juices. 100% of our profits go back to our farmers To find out more, please visit oceanspray.co.uk

Vitamin C antioxidant* Delicious Juicy Goodness* for over 90 years *The 6mg of vitamin C in 100ml of no added sugar pink cranberry juice drink per day contributes to the normal function of the immune system, and to the protection of cells against oxidative stress, as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. No Added Sugar† †Contains naturally occurring sugars. A Refreshing Twist on What You Think You Know About Cranberries Every year mother nature turns some of our cranberries a beautiful soft pink, which our farmers harvest with care. These wonder berries create a refreshing and light-tasting juice drink. Pink Cranberry A fruity-sweet, smooth juice drink to enjoy anytime!

FSC - FSC®, Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org

Fruity Sweet Flavour Juicy & Refreshing Made from pink, white & red cranberries

Pack size: 1L

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (14%), Grape Juice from Concentrate (7%), Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Pectin), Vitamin C, Vegetable and Fruit Concentrates (Carrot, Cranberry), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Number of uses

This pack contains five 200ml servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

Additives