Aveeno Calm & Restore Oat Rich Balm 50Ml

£15.00

£30.00/100ml

Aveeno Calm & Restore Oat Rich Balm 50ml Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
Clinically proven to help 5 signs of dry skin:- Tightness- Roughness- Irritation- Flakiness- Scaling24H HydrationFormula with Triple Oat Complex & Ceramides soothes and hydrates for 24 hours, and deeply moisturises to help strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier.CeramidesKnown to help complement the skin's ability to lock in moisture.
Soothing, multi-benefit balm for very dry, irritated skinDermatologist TestedFor Sensitive SkinDry to very dry skinUnscentedDye Free
Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Panthenol, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Steareth-20, Citric Acid, Benzalkonium Chloride, Ceramide 3, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Extract, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Tocopherol, [PR-0004727]

50ml ℮

Massage into face until fully absorbed.

