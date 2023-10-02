Air Wick 24/7 Active Fresh Kit Eucalyptus & Freesia 228ml

AIRWICK A/FRESH EUC & FREESIA KIT 228ML
Air Wick 24/7 Active Fresh is Air Wick’s first aerosol-free and best ever automatic air freshener. Our latest odour neutraliser is infused with natural essential oils for long lasting fragrance to tackle pet odour removal and banish bathroom smells and kitchen malodour for up to 70 days. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England & Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.
Our 1st Aerosol-Free & Best Ever Automatic Spray SystemCreate a bright and relaxed environment for your home with this aromatic blend of fresh eucalyptus, marine notes and clary sage3x Adjustable settings for a release of fragrance at a desired intensity
Pack size: 228ML
Preparation and Usage
INSTRUCTIONS FOR SAFE USERead CAREFULLY - Keep for future reference.This device is battery operated.FOR ADULT USE ONLYNot to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities.Use only as directed. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Use in well ventilatedareas.SWITCH OFF TIMER BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS. Read and follow the precautions for useon the refill. Only approved for use with Air Wick Aerosol-Free Automatic Spray refills.PLACE DEVICE ABOVE EYE LEVEL (AT LEAST 6 FEET/ 1.83 METRES FROM FLOOR).NOTICE: PRODUCT CONTAINS PARTS THAT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD.Use only non-rechargeable alkaline batteries. Ensure batteries are inserted correctly, aligningthe (+) and (-) terminals. If battery leaks - remove immediately any leaked material. Removebatteries if device is not used for a long period of time. If away for more than a week, turnoff device.DO NOT: Place near or on source of heat, naked flame, any electrical equipment or in directsunlight (above 50°C), expose the batteries to water, fire, or high temperatures, cause ashort-circuit or attempt to recharge batteries.Disposal: according to local regulations. Remove batteries. Dispose of the empty refill orrecycle. Dispose of automatic device in the appropriate recycling bin.CAUTION: Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating andinhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Use in well ventilated areas. Slippery on hardsurfaces. Some hard surfaces may become damp when sprayed. In case of contact withsurfaces, wipe immediately with damp cloth. DO NOT spray directly onto surfaces, pets, petbedding, foods or fabrics. Extremes of temperature can occur in motor cars and near ovensand fireplaces.