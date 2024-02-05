The Gym Kitchen Ckn Tikka Wrap 300g What are Macros? Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: Carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range that contains no funny business, is macro counted and most importantly tastes awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great, hope you enjoy!

Food to Fuel No Mayo High in Protein 24g Protein 349 Kcal Hand Wrapped Macro Counted 40g Carbs 10g Fat

Pack size: 300G

High in Protein

Tomato Tortilla Wrap [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Tomato Powder, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Red Bell Pepper Powder, Paprika, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Basil, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch], Chicken Breast (30%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Dil, Repeseed Dil], Tikka Masala Sauce [Dnion, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Tomato Paste, Low Fat Yoghurt (Milk), Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Carrot, Ginger Purée, Petit Pois, Sugar, Coriander, Comflour, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Pickled Vegetable Slaw [White Cabbage, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rica Vinegar, Salt], Spinach, Masala Curry Vinaigrette [Water, Onion, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Spices, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Black Onion Seed], Water, Cornflour

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving