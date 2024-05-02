We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest 2 Miso & Caramel Panna Cotta 204g

Tesco Finest 2 Miso & Caramel Panna Cotta 204g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.25

£1.59/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pot
Energy
1133kJ
272kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
18.4g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.4g

high

57%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.94g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1110kJ / 267kcal

Miso panna cotta topped with caramel and a cocoa dusting.
Decadent panna cotta made with British whipping cream, infused with Japanese white Miso paste. Topped with sweet caramel sauce and dusted with rich cocoa.Decadent panna cotta made with British whipping cream, infused with Japanese white Miso paste. Topped with sweet caramel sauce & a cocoa dusting
Pack size: 204G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (34%), Whole Milk (Milk), Sugar, Water, Demerara Sugar, White Miso Paste (6%)(Water, Soya Bean, Rice, Salt), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Muscovado Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Beef Gelatine, Flavouring, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2 x 102g (204g)

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here