Tesco Finest Roast Beef & Peppercorn Sandwich

Tesco Finest Roast Beef & Peppercorn Sandwich

£4.00

£4.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2119kJ
505kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
19.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

low

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.62g

medium

27%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 898kJ / 214kcal

Roast beef, beef stock and peppercorn mayonnaise, tomato, fried onions, rocket and spinach in onion bread.
Limited Edition Deli Classic Farmhouse Onion Bread With fried onion flakes, tomatoes and spinach

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Roast Beef (16%) [Beef, Water, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate)], Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Spinach, Rocket, Dried Onion, Pasteurised Egg, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Palm Oil, Green Peppercorns, Salt, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Beef Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Mustard Flour, Sugar, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

