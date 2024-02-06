Pizza Express Margherita Speciale Pizza 455g

Stonebaked pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, buffalo's milk mozzarella pearls and basil. Deep frozen. Did you know we've also been serving up live music for over 50 years? Because we are passionate about pizza and music together. Scan to get a taste whilst your pizza is cooking.

Add some Pizzazz to your mealtime At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair. Because at PizzaExpress, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime, it means showtime.

Frozen Meals with Pizzazz Tomato, creamy mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella pearls and basil with passata Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 455G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée (17%), Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Milk), Water, Tomatoes (6%), Buffalo's Milk Mozzarella Pearls (4%) (Buffalo's Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil (1%), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Modified Rice Starch, Oregano, Black Pepper, Enzymes (Wheat), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

455g ℮