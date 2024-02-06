We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pizza Express Margherita Speciale Pizza 455g

Pizza Express Margherita Speciale Pizza 455g

4.3(41)
£4.00

£0.88/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy
2278kJ
542kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
17.1g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
7g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.81g

high

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1088kJ

Stonebaked pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, buffalo's milk mozzarella pearls and basil. Deep frozen.Did you know we've also been serving up live music for over 50 years? Because we are passionate about pizza and music together. Scan to get a taste whilst your pizza is cooking.
Ready meals, sides & even more pizzaCheck out our full cook at home range.
Add some Pizzazz to your mealtimeAt PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights.It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.Because at PizzaExpress, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime, it means showtime.
Frozen Meals with PizzazzTomato, creamy mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella pearls and basil with passataSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 455G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée (17%), Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Milk), Water, Tomatoes (6%), Buffalo's Milk Mozzarella Pearls (4%) (Buffalo's Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil (1%), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Modified Rice Starch, Oregano, Black Pepper, Enzymes (Wheat), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

455g ℮

