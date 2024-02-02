Cadbury Mini Eggs Inclusions Ultimate Easter Egg 380g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.

Milk **, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Lecithins), Whole Milk Powder, Starch, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Maize Protein, **The equivalent of 426 ml of fresh liquid milk in every 227 g of milk chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 35 % minimum

Hollow milk chocolate egg with sugar coated milk chocolate candies (10 %) and one bag of solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.

Hollow milk chocolate egg with sugar coated milk chocolate candies (10 %) and one bag of solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell. Cocoa Life Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG Happy Easter Your Easter Egg Has Been Made With Cadbury Dairy Milk

