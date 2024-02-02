We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Cadbury Mini Eggs Inclusions Ultimate Easter Egg 380g

£12.00

£3.16/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Hollow milk chocolate egg with sugar coated milk chocolate candies (10 %) and one bag of solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.Cocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationWWW.COCOALIFE.ORGHappy EasterYour Easter Egg Has Been Made With Cadbury Dairy Milk
Hollow milk chocolate egg with sugar coated milk chocolate candies (10 %): 12 portions per hollow eggSolid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell: 3 - 4 portions per pack
100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 380G

Allergy Information

Contains: MilkMay Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

380g ℮

Lower age limit

4 Years

Each 25 g contains
Energy
518kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

-

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
17g

-

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072 kJ
1 Ultimate Egg1 Bag of Mini Eggs

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: MilkMay Contain: Nuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 8 eggs (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2072 kJ518 kJ8400 kJ /
-494 kcal124 kcal2000 kcal
Fat21 g5.4 g70 g
of which Saturates13 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate70 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars69 g17 g90 g
Fibre1.6 g0.4 g-
Protein4.2 g1.0 g50 g
Salt0.15 g0.04 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

