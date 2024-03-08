We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Chicken Sausage with Sweet & Sour Dip 94G

The Gym Kitchen Chicken Sausage with Sweet & Sour Dip 94G

Chicken cocktail sausages in beef collagen casings with sweet chilli sauceWhat are macros?Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: Carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless.So we've created a range that contains no funny business, is macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great, hope you enjoy!
Food to FuelMacro Counted!Chilli Rating - Mild - 110g Protein165 Kcal22g Carbs4g Fat
Pack size: 94G

Ingredients

Chicken Cocktail Sausages [Chicken (61%), Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Thai Basil, Salt, Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Garlic Powder, Coriander Powder, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates)], Sweet Chilli Sauce [Sugar, Water, Red Chilli Purée, Apple Cider Vinegar, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)]

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Net Contents

94g ℮

