The Gym Kitchen Chicken Sausage with Sweet & Sour Dip 94G

Chicken cocktail sausages in beef collagen casings with sweet chilli sauce What are macros? Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: Carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range that contains no funny business, is macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great, hope you enjoy!

Food to Fuel Macro Counted! Chilli Rating - Mild - 1 10g Protein 165 Kcal 22g Carbs 4g Fat

Pack size: 94G

Ingredients

Chicken Cocktail Sausages [Chicken (61%), Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Thai Basil, Salt, Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Garlic Powder, Coriander Powder, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates)], Sweet Chilli Sauce [Sugar, Water, Red Chilli Purée, Apple Cider Vinegar, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)]

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Net Contents

94g ℮