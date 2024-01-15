Tex Mex Feast Jalapeño Mac n Cheese 350g

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Pasta smothered in a cheese and mustard sauce, with a layer of mozzarella cheese and topped with paprika crumb, cheese and jalapeños

Pasta smothered in a cheese and mustard sauce, with a layer of mozzarella cheese and topped with paprika crumb, cheese and jalapeños Creamy macaroni cheese, topped with jalapeños & a paprika breadcrumb

Cooked chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar and red Leicester cheeses with Jalapeño chillies and paprika breadcrumbs.

Cooked chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar and red Leicester cheeses with Jalapeño chillies and paprika breadcrumbs.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024