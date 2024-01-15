We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tex Mex Feast Jalapeño Mac n Cheese 350g

Tex Mex Feast Jalapeño Mac n Cheese 350g

£3.50

£10.00/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1219kJ
290kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
9.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 696kJ / 166kcal

Cooked chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar and red Leicester cheeses with Jalapeño chillies and paprika breadcrumbs.
Pasta smothered in a cheese and mustard sauce, with a layer of mozzarella cheese and topped with paprika crumb, cheese and jalapeñosCreamy macaroni cheese, topped with jalapeños & a paprika breadcrumb
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Single Cream (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3%), Jalapeño Chilli (2.5%), Cornflour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Paprika Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Wheat Flour, Mustard Powder, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Bran, White Pepper, Turmeric.

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e

