Union Yayu Forest Wholebean Coffee 200G

Union Yayu Forest Wholebean Coffee 200G

Ethiopia Wild Coffee Wholebean*Quality ScoreTo evaluate coffee, SCAA (Specialty Coffee Association of America) uses standardised International Quality Score. 80 points or more means you're enjoying a high quality Speciality Coffee.Quality score: 86*To read more about the project, visit: unionroasted.com / yayuSupport The Conservation of Wild Coffee Forest by Drinking a Great Cup of Coffee25p of sales of each pack goes towards funding the ongoing project at Yayu.Read more at: unionroasted.com / yayuUnion Direct TradeMore than just paying a fair price, Union Direct Trade means we work in partnership with farmers to improve both quality of coffee and livelihoods long term.www.kew.org
Medium RoastWe hand-roast our coffee in small batches to develop delicious flavour and aroma for each individual coffee.The Yayu Forest Reserve in Ethiopia is one of the last and most important remaining places for the conservation of wild Arabica coffee. We work with The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, partners in Ethiopia, and the Darwin Initiative (UK) to help preserve the Yayu coffee forest by producing this delicious heirloom coffee.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
Notes of citrus and bourbon biscuitsStrength - 3100% speciality Arabica coffee
