Nivea Cherry Shine Lip Balm 4.8g

Pamper your lips with a wonderfully delicious cherry aroma and a ruby red tinted shine. The formula melts into your lips, leaving them moisturised for 24 hours as well as protected against cold, wind and dry air. Clinically tested! Vegan formula.How To Use: Apply lip balm regularly for moisturised lips. Use a lip scrub for extra smooth lips. Recycle the packaging accordingly. Once in a while, use a lip scrub for extra smooth lips.
Delicious cherry aroma and a soft red shine for beautiful lipsWith ethically sourced shea butter for deep hydrationNatural ingredients and natural oils enriched with vitaminsVegan formulaSupports the lips' protective barrier
Pack size: 4.8G

Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil (Sunflower oil), Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Oil), Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera (Sunflower Seed Wax), Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower oil), Lecithin, Aroma, CI 15850, CI 77492, CI 77499

Made in Germany

5g ℮

