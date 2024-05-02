We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Northern Monk Supreme Golden Ale 4 X 440Ml

Northern Monk Supreme Golden Ale 4 X 440Ml

£5.75

£3.27/litre

BeerVisit the original brewery & tap room
Guaranteed delivery of every northern monk limited release beer every month.
Ey up, we're northern monk.A few years ago we set out to brew some of the best beer in the world from a damp cellar in the north.We didn't have much, but with the support of friends, family and a £5,000 gift from a grandparent, we've come a long way. A lasting commitment to creating the best beer experiences we can, whilst working with the community around us, continues to drive us forward.Try Our Other Beers Fresh from the NorthFaith Hazy Pale Ale // 5.4%Eternal Session IPA // 4.1%Northern star Chocolate, Caramel Biscuit Porter // 5.2%Heathen New England IPA // 7.2%Striding Edge Hazy Light IPA // 2.8%Holy Faith AF Hazy Pale Ale // 0. 5%
Crisp Golden
Pack size: 1760ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

Contains: Malted Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

