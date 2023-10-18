We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Night Cream 40ml

Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Night Cream 40ml

Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Night Cream 40ml Beauty bible approvedbeautybible.comWeleda is committed to people and natureCertified Natural Skin CareWWW.NATRUE.ORG100% of our products are certified natural personal careUEBT Certified Sourcing with RespectWeleda contributes to a world in which people and biodiversity thrive. weleda.com/uebtCertified B CorporationWeleda uses business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy
Our nutrient-rich cream expertly blends botanical extracts of pansy, organic calendula and organic chamomile with cica, squalane and organic sacha inchi oil. It deeply nourishes and moisturises skin, bringing out its luminous, natural beauty. It regenerates the skin and strengthens the skin barrier - you wake up to a radiant, silky-soft complexion.+24% Increased cell renewal*Strengthens the skin barrier and thus increases resilience87% agree skin looks recovered **83% agree skin is intensively nourished **Dermatologically proven for skin compatibility and efficacy.*Measured in an in-use study after 4 weeks of twice daily application.**In-use study with 30 subjects after 4 weeks of twice daily application
This product comes in a jar made of green glass.Cross-section of the jar (original size) with filling.
Organic with Precious IngredientsRegenerate & RecoverOrganic Sacha Inchi OilDry Skin
Pack size: 40ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glycerin, Behenyl Alcohol, Isoamyl Laurate, Squalane, Pentylene Glycol, Betaine, Sucrose Polystearate, Stearic Acid, Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil, Viola Tricolor Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Centella Asiatica Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Alcohol, Hectorite, Acacia Senegal Gum, Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Caprylate, Cetyl Palmitate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Fragrance (Parfum)*, Limonene*, Linalool*, Benzyl Benzoate*, Geraniol*, Citral*, *From Natural Essential Oils and/or Plant Extracts Organic ingredient

Net Contents

40ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to apply: Smooth onto face, neck and décolleté each night after cleansing and treatments.

