Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Night Cream 40ml Beauty bible approved beautybible.com Weleda is committed to people and nature Certified Natural Skin Care WWW.NATRUE.ORG 100% of our products are certified natural personal care UEBT Certified Sourcing with Respect Weleda contributes to a world in which people and biodiversity thrive. weleda.com/uebt Certified B Corporation Weleda uses business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy

Our nutrient-rich cream expertly blends botanical extracts of pansy, organic calendula and organic chamomile with cica, squalane and organic sacha inchi oil. It deeply nourishes and moisturises skin, bringing out its luminous, natural beauty. It regenerates the skin and strengthens the skin barrier - you wake up to a radiant, silky-soft complexion. +24% Increased cell renewal* Strengthens the skin barrier and thus increases resilience 87% agree skin looks recovered ** 83% agree skin is intensively nourished ** Dermatologically proven for skin compatibility and efficacy. *Measured in an in-use study after 4 weeks of twice daily application. **In-use study with 30 subjects after 4 weeks of twice daily application

This product comes in a jar made of green glass. Cross-section of the jar (original size) with filling.

Organic with Precious Ingredients Regenerate & Recover Organic Sacha Inchi Oil Dry Skin

Pack size: 40ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glycerin, Behenyl Alcohol, Isoamyl Laurate, Squalane, Pentylene Glycol, Betaine, Sucrose Polystearate, Stearic Acid, Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil, Viola Tricolor Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Centella Asiatica Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Alcohol, Hectorite, Acacia Senegal Gum, Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Caprylate, Cetyl Palmitate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Fragrance (Parfum)*, Limonene*, Linalool*, Benzyl Benzoate*, Geraniol*, Citral*, *From Natural Essential Oils and/or Plant Extracts Organic ingredient

Net Contents

40ml ℮

Preparation and Usage