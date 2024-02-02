We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Malibu Original 700ml

£16.00

£22.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Malibu Original 700ml Malibu Original White Rum with Coconut is the perfect drink for when the sun is setting and the good times are flowing. Thanks to its smooth, fresh taste, that sun-kissed island feeling is only a sip away. Malibu rum has a full and rounded, lightly toasted coconut aroma, and a creamy coconut taste with vanilla custard notes. The body is delicate with a soft warming rum taste and a lasting silky finish.
Tasting NotesNose: Fresh, light, creamy & sweet coconut together with rum and vanilla.Body: Smooth and creamy.Palate: Well balanced between rum, coconut & vanilla.Finish: Lingering sweet rummy coconut.
Malibu's story goes back to 1982 when the creators were looking for a way to simplify the Pina Colada. Every drop is filled with sun, music, beaches, parties, new friends, love, and adventures. Malibu is the world's favourite Coconut Rum, so it's no surprise that you'll find it in bars worldwide. As much Malibu loves the Pina Colada, there's so much more you can make with Malibu Coconut, and their other flavours and cans. Check out the Malibu Instagram @maliburumuk or website to get some cocktail inspiration and take your hosting game to the next level!
Malibu Coconut Rum is the perfect gift to offer for birthday presents, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, Christmas and other special occasions.
Made with White Rum and Coconut Flavour
Pack size: 700ML

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Country

Spain

Net Contents

700ml

Preparation and Usage

The Refreshing Taste of Summer!Malibu PineappleLime wedge2/3 Pineapple juice1/3 Malibu originalMalibu Piña Colada1/6 coconut cream2/6 Malibu original3/6 pineapple juicePour everything into a shaker with ice!Shake, pour and enjoy!

Lower age limit

18 Years

