We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Smarties Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg 226g
image 1 of Smarties Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg 226gimage 2 of Smarties Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg 226g

Smarties Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg 226g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£2.21/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

Milk chocolate egg with 2x tubes of Smarties (Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell).Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.Find out more at ra.org.Good to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.www.smarties.co.uk
SMARTIES® Dinosaur Giant Egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 full-sized Smarties Tubes included, dino-style!SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® within this product are available in a mixture of 2 different coloured shells - brown and green.Don't forget to get involved with the fun back of pack activities which are truly ROARSOME! Includes colouring sheets, AR experiences, a quiz and face filters!Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
For more fun like this, why not try our NEW Smarties Sea Splash Giant Egg!
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
A fun, giant milk chocolate Smarties Easter Egg with 2 Full-Sized Dinosaur Smarties Tubes included.Fun back of pack activities mean you can make your very own dinosaur!Don't forget to scan the QR code side of pack for more ROAR-Some activities this Easter.No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives
Pack size: 226G

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

226g

Preparation and Usage

Milk Chocolate EggKnow Your Serving1/8 Egg = 1 ServingSmartiesKnow Your Serving1/2 Tube = 16 Smarties = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years

A fun, giant milk chocolate Smarties Easter Egg with 2 Full-Sized Dinosaur Smarties Tubes included.Fun back of pack activities mean you can make your very own dinosaur!Don't forget to scan the QR code side of pack for more ROAR-Some activities this Easter.No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Barley Malt Extract, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store cool and dry.Best before end See base.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 16 sweets% RI*
Energy1974kJ375kJ
-470kcal89kcal4%
Fat18.7g3.6g55
of which: saturates11.3g2.2g11%
Carbohydrate68.8g13.1g5%
of which: sugars59.7g11.3g13%
Fibre1.9g0.4g-
Protein5.4g1.0g2%
Salt0.13g0.02g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)---
Contains 4 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

View all Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here