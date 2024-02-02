Smarties Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg 226g

Milk chocolate egg with 2x tubes of Smarties (Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell). Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org. Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures. www.smarties.co.uk

SMARTIES® Dinosaur Giant Egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 full-sized Smarties Tubes included, dino-style! SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® within this product are available in a mixture of 2 different coloured shells - brown and green. Don't forget to get involved with the fun back of pack activities which are truly ROARSOME! Includes colouring sheets, AR experiences, a quiz and face filters! Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.

For more fun like this, why not try our NEW Smarties Sea Splash Giant Egg!

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

A fun, giant milk chocolate Smarties Easter Egg with 2 Full-Sized Dinosaur Smarties Tubes included. Fun back of pack activities mean you can make your very own dinosaur! Don't forget to scan the QR code side of pack for more ROAR-Some activities this Easter. No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives

Pack size: 226G

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat May Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

226g

Preparation and Usage

Milk Chocolate Egg Know Your Serving 1/8 Egg = 1 Serving Smarties Know Your Serving 1/2 Tube = 16 Smarties = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years