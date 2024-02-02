Smarties Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg 226g

Milk chocolate egg with 2x tubes of Smarties (Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell).Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.Find out more at ra.org.Good to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.www.smarties.co.uk
SMARTIES® Dinosaur Giant Egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 full-sized Smarties Tubes included, dino-style!SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® within this product are available in a mixture of 2 different coloured shells - brown and green.Don't forget to get involved with the fun back of pack activities which are truly ROARSOME! Includes colouring sheets, AR experiences, a quiz and face filters!Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
For more fun like this, why not try our NEW Smarties Sea Splash Giant Egg!
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
A fun, giant milk chocolate Smarties Easter Egg with 2 Full-Sized Dinosaur Smarties Tubes included.Fun back of pack activities mean you can make your very own dinosaur!Don't forget to scan the QR code side of pack for more ROAR-Some activities this Easter.No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives
Pack size: 226G
Allergy Information
Contains: Barley, Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts
Net Contents
226g
Preparation and Usage
Milk Chocolate EggKnow Your Serving1/8 Egg = 1 ServingSmartiesKnow Your Serving1/2 Tube = 16 Smarties = 1 Serving
Additives
Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives
Lower age limit
4 Years
A fun, giant milk chocolate Smarties Easter Egg with 2 Full-Sized Dinosaur Smarties Tubes included.Fun back of pack activities mean you can make your very own dinosaur!Don't forget to scan the QR code side of pack for more ROAR-Some activities this Easter.No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Barley Malt Extract, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
Allergy Information
Contains: Barley, Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry.Best before end
See base.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16 sweets
|% RI*
|Energy
|1974kJ
|375kJ
|-
|470kcal
|89kcal
|4%
|Fat
|18.7g
|3.6g
|55
|of which: saturates
|11.3g
|2.2g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|68.8g
|13.1g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|59.7g
|11.3g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|-
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.0g
|2%
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.02g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
A fun, giant milk chocolate Smarties Easter Egg with 2 Full-Sized Dinosaur Smarties Tubes included.Fun back of pack activities mean you can make your very own dinosaur!Don't forget to scan the QR code side of pack for more ROAR-Some activities this Easter.No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
Allergy Information
Contains: Barley, Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry.Best before end
See base.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/8 egg
|% RI*
|Energy
|2214kJ
|417kJ
|-
|530kcal
|100kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.2g
|5.5g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|17.4g
|3.3g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|11.4g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|60.4g
|11.3g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g
|2%
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.04g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-