New
Tesco Pretzel & Salt Loaded Milk Chocolate 180g

£1.80

£1.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One square
Energy
402kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2235kJ / 535kcal

Milk chocolate with salted pretzel pieces.
Our confectioners have been making chocolate for over 100 years. They blend high quality cocoa sourced from Rainforest Alliance certified farms to create smooth, decadent bars generously packed with flavoursome ingredients. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.orgSweet & Salty Loaded Milk Chocolate
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter**, Cocoa Mass**, Salted Pretzel Pieces (9%) [Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)], Anhydrous Milk Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring.

 

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org.


 

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 31% minimum, milk solids 25% minimum

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

180g e

