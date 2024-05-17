Tesco Finest Peach & Passion Fruit Trifle 550g

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Madagascan Vanilla Custard (35%) [Whole Milk , Cream ( Milk ), Sugar, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Stabilised Cream (21%) [Whipping Cream ( Milk ), Whole Milk , Dextrose, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Tara Gum)], Sugar, Peach (8%), Water, Passion Fruit Purée (5%), Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg , Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Dried Skimmed Milk , Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).

Our chefs layer our fruity peach and passionfruit compote with light and airy sponge before topping it with a rich creamy Madagascan vanilla custard and cream.

Summer Edition Fruity peach and passionfruit compote with light sponge layered with creamy Madagascan vanilla custard and cream.

