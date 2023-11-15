We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

ECOVER NON BIO CONCENTRATED LAUNDRY LIQUID 1.43LTR 40 WASH

ECOVER NON BIO CONCENTRATED LAUNDRY LIQUID 1.43LTR 40 WASH

£10.00

£6.99/litre

Vegan

Ecover Non Bio Conc L/Dtrg Liqd 40 Wash 1.43 Ltr Clean Factory: Made in our zero waste certified factory. find out more at ecover.com.
Removes most stains even at 20C**For stains such as frying and motor oil, wine, tea and clay: best results achieved at 40C.Our powerful formula features plant-based active ingredients to help your clothes last longer:- Thoroughly cleans: Removes tough stains.- Actively cares: Helps prevent greying.Clean Ingredients: With plant-based, biodegradable ingredients.
We are Ecover. On a mission for a cleaner clean since 1979.
Ecover® is a registered trademark.© 2022 Ecover (UK) Ltd.
Cleans & CaresWith Plant-Based, Biodegradable IngredientsDermatologically testedSuitable for septic tankCruelty-Free InternationalVegan friendly
Pack size: 1.43L

Ingredients

5-15%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Soap <5%: Perfume

Net Contents

1.43l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Usage Instructions: Suitable for white and colourfast items. Use Ecover delicate for wool and silk. Don't let product dry-out on your laundry. Always check your garment's washing instructions. Suitable for 20-60°C. Flame-retardant finishes: never soak or wash above 50°C.Dosage Instructions: 1 Cap = 40mlStandard load (4-5kg)Soft-medium water = 35mlLarger (6-8kg), dirtier loadHard water = 50ml (2x25ml)

