ECOVER NON BIO CONCENTRATED LAUNDRY LIQUID 1.43LTR 40 WASH

Ecover Non Bio Conc L/Dtrg Liqd 40 Wash 1.43 Ltr Clean Factory: Made in our zero waste certified factory. find out more at ecover.com.

Removes most stains even at 20C* *For stains such as frying and motor oil, wine, tea and clay: best results achieved at 40C. Our powerful formula features plant-based active ingredients to help your clothes last longer: - Thoroughly cleans: Removes tough stains. - Actively cares: Helps prevent greying. Clean Ingredients: With plant-based, biodegradable ingredients.

We are Ecover. On a mission for a cleaner clean since 1979.

Cleans & Cares With Plant-Based, Biodegradable Ingredients Dermatologically tested Suitable for septic tank Cruelty-Free International Vegan friendly

Pack size: 1.43L

Ingredients

5-15%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Soap <5%: Perfume

Net Contents

1.43l ℮

