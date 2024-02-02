We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Galaxy Drinking Chocolate 450g

Galaxy Drinking Chocolate 450g

£3.50

£0.78/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x = 18 g + 200 ml hot semi-skimmed milk
Energy
707kJ
168kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1586 kJ

Fat reduced drinking chocolate.We source rainforest alliance certified cocoa under the mass balance method.Find out more at ra.org/mb
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Just add milkSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder* (Cocoa Solids 25% minimum), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Contains Cocoa Butter 2.5%, *Rainforest Alliance Certified, *Made with Fat-reduced Cocoa Powder

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 25

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

x3 (18 g)Add 3 teaspoons to a cup or mug, add 200ml of hot milk and stir well for a delicious indulgent moment.

