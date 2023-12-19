We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Sarsons Original Drizzle 250g

Sarsons Original Drizzle 250g

4.8(27)
Write a review

£2.00

£0.80/100g

Vegetarian

Barley Malt Vinegar blended with sugar and seasoned with onion powder for an original Malt flavour.
Craft brewed*Drizzle, dip, dunkBring the tang to the table with sarson's dip & drizzlePerfect for adding a squeeze of flavour to chips, chicken, or even a salad - wherever you want a little tang. *Made with classic Sarson's Craft Brewed Vinegar, skilfully brewed and matured in wooden vats since 1794.
Add a Tang of Flavour To Any DishSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Barley Malt Vinegar (48%), Sugar, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Colouring Food (Roasted Barley Malt Extract), Onion Powder, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250g ℮

View all BBQ, Burger, Pizza Sauces & Marinades

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here