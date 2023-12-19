Sarsons Original Drizzle 250g

Barley Malt Vinegar blended with sugar and seasoned with onion powder for an original Malt flavour.

Craft brewed* Drizzle, dip, dunk Bring the tang to the table with sarson's dip & drizzle Perfect for adding a squeeze of flavour to chips, chicken, or even a salad - wherever you want a little tang. *Made with classic Sarson's Craft Brewed Vinegar, skilfully brewed and matured in wooden vats since 1794.

Add a Tang of Flavour To Any Dish Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Barley Malt Vinegar (48%), Sugar, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Colouring Food (Roasted Barley Malt Extract), Onion Powder, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250g ℮