Tesco Korma Roast Chicken Breast Chunks 180g

Tesco Korma Roast Chicken Breast Chunks 180g

£3.00

£1.67/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
532kJ
126kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591kJ / 140kcal

Roasted and steamed, diced chicken breast pieces in a korma style marinade.
Ready to Eat A TASTE OF INDIA In a mild and aromatic marinade, roasted for extra flavour
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (89%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Desiccated Coconut, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract Powder, Coriander Seed, Potato Starch, Parsley, Cornflour, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Pentapotassium Triphosphate), Ginger, Cumin, Turmeric, Flavouring, Cinnamon, Citric Acid, Fenugreek Seed. 

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

180g e

