Heinz Thai Style Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 495g

£3.40

£0.69/100g

Sweet Chilli Sauce
Our new sauces range is inspired by native flavours from around the world. Everywhere from America to France, or Thailand to Turkey, our sauces will transport your taste buds on a worldwide adventure with every bite. Perfect for any authentic dish, we hope you like them as much as we do.
Since 1869, Heinz has been known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Our rich heritage of over a century has solidified our reputation as a brand that consistently delivers excellence. With a diverse range of exceptionally tasting products, each carefully crafted using the finest ingredients, Heinz continues to be a trusted name in kitchens worldwide. From our iconic Tomato Ketchup to an extensive selection of condiments and sauces, we are dedicated to delivering unmatched taste and satisfaction. Explore the enduring Heinz legacy and uncover why we have remained a cherished choice for generations.
Hot & Sticky
Pack size: 495G

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Garlic, Modified Cornflour, Bell Pepper, Chilli 1, 5%, Salt, Ginger

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 33

Net Contents

495g ℮

