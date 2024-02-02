We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Richmond 8 Frozen Meat Free Vegan Caramelised Onion Flavour Sausages 304g

Richmond 8 Frozen Meat Free Vegan Caramelised Onion Flavour Sausages 304g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.15

£7.07/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 Sausages (76g), as sold, contain
Energy
471kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 620kJ/

Seasoned Frozen Caramelised Onion Flavour Meat-Free Sausages made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
Loved by the whole family for over 130 years, we bring everyone together with delicious heart-warming food.Our tasty and succulent meat-free range is packed full of flavour that everyone will enjoy.
Richmond is a registered trademark.8^ Caramelised onion flavour sausages^Approx. number of sausages
High in ProteinMeat-FreeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 304G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (16%), Rusk (Wheat), Coconut Oil, Diced Red Onion (5%), Soya Protein, Starch (Wheat), Stabilisers: Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate, Potato Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Molasses Powder (Molasses Sugar, Cellulose [Wheat]), Fructose, Sugar, Yeast Extracts, Salt, Onion Powder (0.5%), Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Red Onion Powder (0.2%), Flavourings, Herbs, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Spice, Black Pepper Extract, Capsicum Extract, Ginger Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

304g ℮

View all Vegan Sausages, Bacon & Burgers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here