We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest 2 Peach & Passion Fruit Trifles 2x150g

Tesco Finest 2 Peach & Passion Fruit Trifles 2x150g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.25

£1.08/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pot
Energy
1450kJ
347kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
19.1g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.1g

high

56%of the reference intake
Sugars
32.0g

high

36%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 967kJ / 231kcal

Layers of peach and passion fruit compote, sponge, custard and stabilised cream.
Our chefs layer our fruity peach and passion fruit compote with light and airy sponge before topping it with a rich creamy Madagascan vanilla custard and cream.Fruity peach and passion fruit compote with light sponge layered with creamy Madagascan vanilla custard and cream.
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Madagascan Vanilla Custard (46%) [Whole (Milk), Cream (Milk), Sugar, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Stabilised Cream (16%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Tara Gum)], Sugar, Peach (8%), Water, Passion Fruit Purée (5%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Juice, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e (2x150g)

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here