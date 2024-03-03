St. Ewe Opulent Large Rich Yolk Eggs 6 Pack Farmers Weekly Awards Poultry Farmer of the Year Winner St Ewe Free Range Eggs 2022 Proud sponsors of The Roux Scholarship

Gorgeous Yolks For Foodie Folks St. Ewe introduces its Opulent Collection, 6 of their finest large Rich Yolk eggs. The collection pays homage to St. Ewe’s commitment to its diligent and skilled farmers, who tirelessly endeavor to deliver on the quality standards St. Ewe is admired for. The Rich Yolk Opulent Collection has a striking new premium look boasting embossed gold detail to symbolise the acclaimed deep orange yolks, and paying homage to their dedicated likeminded family farmers, who go above and beyond to ensure St. Ewe’s high standards of quality and welfare. Their hens’ come first and always will. All St. Ewe hens are lovingly reared and have been salmonella vaccinated for food safety.

An egg is not just an egg. A Passion for Welfare. An Obsession for Good Food and Nutrition. A Love of Eggs – our little bombs of nutrition! At St. Ewe we believe the chicken does come first and she always will. We look after our girls in the best way possible and in turn they look after the eggs that look after you. We are St. Ewe Free Range Eggs, a multi-award winning, family-run, free-range egg producer, farming for over 40yrs in Cornwall. With family values at our heart and nutrition at our core, we have wholeheartedly dedicated ourselves to producing an egg for everybody. Therefore, we only work with like-minded British family farmers who give the girls the outdoor lifestyle they deserve. Every single St. Ewe hen egg comes from a happy free-ranging bird who has the freedom and plenty of space to forage and roam in clean, fresh air. At night they find their perfect roosting spot where they feel safe and warm. You can see and taste the difference. Hens are amazing animals and can absorb essential nutrients at high rates through their food. The hens' diets are specially developed and balanced with them in mind. When they get the nutrients they need, we do too through their delicious, highly nutritious eggs. The best feed gives the eggs an unmistakably rich taste! As a hen matures, she lays different sized eggs, from small to extra-large and as with everything in nature, sometimes these may be a little 'wonky' meaning they do not meet with our premium grade specifications. We make sure to minimise our waste, so those that cannot be packed, make their way to our pasteuriser to be turned into delicious, pasteurised liquid egg, and the calcium rich shells are spread on our fields to add nutrients back into the soil. Let’s cherish the humble egg! From our family farms to you.

Class A British Lion Quality - The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against salmonella. FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C101659, www.fsc.org

High welfare Taste of The West 2023: Gold

Net Contents

6 x Large