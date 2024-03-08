The Gym Kitchen Chicken Sausages with BBQ Dip 94g

Chicken cocktail sausages in beef collagen casings with barbecue sauce What are Macros? Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: Carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range that contains no funny business, is macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great, hope you enjoy!

Food to Fuel Macro Counted! 11g Protein 153 Kcal 17g Carbs 4g Fat

Pack size: 94G

Ingredients

Chicken Cocktail Sausages [Chicken (61%), Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Salt, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Trisodium Phosphate), Sage, Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates), Parsley, Garlic Powder, Nutmeg, Citric Acid], Barbecue Sauce [Glucose Syrup, Water, Tomato Purée, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Maíze Starch, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Spices, Garlic Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbete), Onion Powder]

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Net Contents

94g ℮