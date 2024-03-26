Beavertown Lupuloid Classic IPA 440ml

Beer

Lupuloid is our no compromises IPA. It’s born out of an obsession for more hop flavour we created this hop monster. We reinforced the body of the beer with oats and wheat, before adding lots of heavy-duty hops, Ekuanot for mango and papaya, Mosaic for citrus and pine and zingy Citra for a massive hop hit that keeps you coming back for more. Tasting Notes: Intense Papaya & Mango notes, with a ripe tropical fruit flavours leading to a dry finish.

Beavertown Brewery. Out of this world beer. Drank on earth. For our full range of beers, awesome merch and more information check out shop.beavertownbrewery.co.uk.

Pack size: 440ML

Allergy Information

Contains Barley, Wheat, Oats. For allergens see ingredients in bold

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage