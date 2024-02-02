Milkybar White Chocolate Easter Egg with Mini Eggs 230g

A white chocolate egg with a bag of Milkybar Mini Eggs (White chocolate mini eggs (63%) with a crisp sugar shell). Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Milkybar is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org. www.milkybar.co.uk

Celebrate your Easter with a Milkybar Mini Egg Giant Egg! The perfect white chocolate combination this Easter. With great creamy tasting, smooth white chocolate, enjoy the milky delicious mini eggs with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults alike. Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé’s new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children’s development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk. Even though it didn’t contain vitamins, Milkybar® was still designed to offer the goodness of milk.

Deliciously creamy Milkybar white chocolate egg with an 80g bag of Milkybar Mini Eggs! With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give! Suitable for vegetarians Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa

Pack size: 230G

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts Contains: Milk

230g

Know your Serving 1/8 Egg = 1 Serving Know your Serving 5 Mini Eggs = 1 Serving

Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

4 Years