New
Milkybar White Chocolate Easter Egg with Mini Eggs 230g

£5.00

£2.17/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

A white chocolate egg with a bag of Milkybar Mini Eggs (White chocolate mini eggs (63%) with a crisp sugar shell).Good to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.Milkybar is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.Find out more at ra.org.www.milkybar.co.uk
Celebrate your Easter with a Milkybar Mini Egg Giant Egg! The perfect white chocolate combination this Easter.With great creamy tasting, smooth white chocolate, enjoy the milky delicious mini eggs with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults alike.Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé’s new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children’s development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk. Even though it didn’t contain vitamins, Milkybar® was still designed to offer the goodness of milk.
Have you seen the Milkybar Small Easter Egg which makes the perfect Easter gift?
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa® Reg. trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Nestlé® Good food, Good life™
Deliciously creamy Milkybar white chocolate egg with an 80g bag of Milkybar Mini Eggs!With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!Suitable for vegetariansRainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
Pack size: 230G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, NutsContains: Milk

Net Contents

230g

Preparation and Usage

Know your Serving1/8 Egg = 1 ServingKnow your Serving5 Mini Eggs = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years

White Chocolate EggMilkybar® Mini Eggs

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (Milk), Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax, Shellac), Colour (Curcumin), Flavouring, Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, NutsContains: Milk

Storage

Best before end See base of packStore cool and dry

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5 eggsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy2053kJ363kJ8400kJ
-489kcal87kcal2000kcal4%
Fat19.8g3.5g70g5%
of which: saturates12.2g2.2g20g11%
Carbohydrate73.4g13.0g260g5%
of which: sugars69.8g12.4g90g14%
Fibre0.1g0.0g--
Protein3.9g0.7g50g1%
Salt0.17g0.03g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)----
Contains 8 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

