Dash B/Crn Infused Sparkling Water 4X330ml

Sparkling Spring Water with Natural Flavours and Blackcurrant Extract.

Water Bubbles Wonky* Fruit *We infuse our delicious sparkling water with real, wonky fruit. That's the bent, crushed, curved, misshapen, knobbly fruit which others say no to. By accepting the misfits we are helping to reduce food waste. 3 Simple Ingredients: British spring water - Freshly sprung from our splendid isles and pure in every way. Wonky fruit - We judge on taste not looks. Bubbles - A natural lift without the sugar, fake flavours or calories.

We are incredibly proud to say that we are a certified B Corporation. We always intend to use our business as a force of good. And it's now official.

No Sugar - No Sweetener - No Calories (naturally) Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Natural Flavourings, Blackcurrant Extract, Tartaric Acid

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served Ice Cold

Additives